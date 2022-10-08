ASH Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (ASH)

ASH (ASH) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, ASH has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASH has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $53,698.00 worth of ASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ASH

ASH’s launch date was May 18th, 2021. ASH’s total supply is 2,379,822 tokens. The official website for ASH is burn.art. ASH’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASH

According to CryptoCompare, “ASH (ASH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASH has a current supply of 2,379,821.56010156 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ASH is 1.03757615 USD and is down -8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,692.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://burn.art/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.