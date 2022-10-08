Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) vs. VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Head to Head Analysis

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -14.78% N/A -3.94% VICI Properties 34.06% 8.82% 4.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 VICI Properties 0 1 7 1 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.77%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $36.89, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and VICI Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $805.41 million 0.29 -$267.01 million ($5.43) -1.26 VICI Properties $1.51 billion 19.55 $1.01 billion $1.01 30.34

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

