Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($58.30) to GBX 5,150 ($62.23) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($56.25) to GBX 4,830 ($58.36) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,311.00.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.80. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $349.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

