Asia Coin Price Tops $0.0921 on Top Exchanges (ASIA)

Asia Coin (ASIA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Asia Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Asia Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and $23,627.00 worth of Asia Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Asia Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Asia Coin

Asia Coin launched on April 20th, 2021. Asia Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,100,100 tokens. The official message board for Asia Coin is asiax.medium.com. The official website for Asia Coin is www.asiax.live. The Reddit community for Asia Coin is https://reddit.com/r/asiaxdotlive/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Asia Coin’s official Twitter account is @asiandollar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asia Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin (ASIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Asia Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Asia Coin is 0.09222765 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $14,309.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asiax.live.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asia Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asia Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asia Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

