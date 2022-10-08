ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives $381.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.00.

ASMIY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $238.63 on Monday. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $201.38 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.52.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $596.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.77 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 29.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

