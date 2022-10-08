Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $253.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.41 and its 200 day moving average is $192.32. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

