Aspiriant LLC Purchases 844 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $183.83 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.83 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $347.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

