AssangeDAO (JUSTICE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $677,871.24

AssangeDAO (JUSTICE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, AssangeDAO has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One AssangeDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. AssangeDAO has a total market capitalization of $677,871.24 and $64,536.00 worth of AssangeDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AssangeDAO Profile

AssangeDAO was first traded on February 8th, 2022. AssangeDAO’s total supply is 9,397,601,057 tokens. AssangeDAO’s official message board is assangedao.substack.com. AssangeDAO’s official website is assangedao.org. AssangeDAO’s official Twitter account is @assangedao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AssangeDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AssangeDAO (JUSTICE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AssangeDAO has a current supply of 9,397,601,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AssangeDAO is 0.00007568 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $64,059.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://assangedao.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AssangeDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AssangeDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AssangeDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

