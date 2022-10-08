Assemble Protocol (ASM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $579,420.00

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.73 million and $579,420.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Assemble Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol launched on May 3rd, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,475,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,829,761 tokens. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @assemble_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Assemble Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Assemble Protocol has a current supply of 1,475,000,000 with 1,182,829,761 in circulation. The last known price of Assemble Protocol is 0.01840392 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $225,728.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://assembleprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

