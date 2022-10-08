AssetMantle Price Tops $0.0516 on Major Exchanges (MNTL)

AssetMantle (MNTL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, AssetMantle has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AssetMantle has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and $130,231.00 worth of AssetMantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AssetMantle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AssetMantle

AssetMantle launched on April 17th, 2022. AssetMantle’s total supply is 364,211,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,072,142 tokens. The Reddit community for AssetMantle is https://reddit.com/r/assetmantle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AssetMantle’s official Twitter account is @assetmantle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AssetMantle is assetmantle.one.

AssetMantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AssetMantle (MNTL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. AssetMantle has a current supply of 364,211,983.99 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AssetMantle is 0.05223919 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $132,679.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://assetmantle.one/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AssetMantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AssetMantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AssetMantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

