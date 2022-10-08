Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00003224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $87,428.00 worth of Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001444 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token Token Profile

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (CRYPTO:AM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2021. Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,662,319 tokens. Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Chiliz platform. Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,405,941 in circulation. The last known price of Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token is 0.64216133 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $163,248.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chiliz.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.