Aston Villa Fan Token (AVL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $774,030.77

Aston Villa Fan Token (AVL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Aston Villa Fan Token has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Aston Villa Fan Token has a market cap of $774,030.77 and $161,837.00 worth of Aston Villa Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aston Villa Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aston Villa Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Aston Villa Fan Token Token Profile

Aston Villa Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,795 tokens. Aston Villa Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aston Villa Fan Token’s official website is socios.com.

Buying and Selling Aston Villa Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Aston Villa Fan Token (AVL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Aston Villa Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 900,795 in circulation. The last known price of Aston Villa Fan Token is 0.87121147 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $139,360.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aston Villa Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aston Villa Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aston Villa Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aston Villa Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aston Villa Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.