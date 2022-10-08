AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $542,230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 87.6% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,029 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.9 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.