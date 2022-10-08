Astro Cash (ASTRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.89 Million

Astro Cash (ASTRO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Astro Cash has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Astro Cash has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $12,463.00 worth of Astro Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astro Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Astro Cash

Astro Cash’s launch date was July 29th, 2022. Astro Cash’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. The official website for Astro Cash is astrocash.me. Astro Cash’s official Twitter account is @astrocashcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astro Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Astro Cash (ASTRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Astro Cash has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Astro Cash is 0.16520544 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $203.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://astrocash.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astro Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astro Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astro Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

