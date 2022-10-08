AstroSwap (ASTRO) Price Hits $0.0014

AstroSwap (ASTRO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, AstroSwap has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. AstroSwap has a market cap of $599,510.21 and approximately $37,338.00 worth of AstroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AstroSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AstroSwap Profile

AstroSwap’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. AstroSwap’s total supply is 242,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,462,821 tokens. AstroSwap’s official Twitter account is @astroswapapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AstroSwap is www.astroswap.app.

AstroSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AstroSwap (ASTRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AstroSwap has a current supply of 242,000,000 with 428,462,821 in circulation. The last known price of AstroSwap is 0.00150869 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $25,652.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.astroswap.app.”

