Athos Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,400.00 (ATH)

Athos Finance (ATH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Athos Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Athos Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $11,400.00 worth of Athos Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Athos Finance token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Athos Finance Token Profile

Athos Finance’s genesis date was August 12th, 2022. Athos Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,392,450 tokens. The official website for Athos Finance is athos.finance. Athos Finance’s official Twitter account is @athos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Athos Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Athos Finance (ATH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Moonbeam platform. Athos Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Athos Finance is 0.1708551 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,094.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://athos.finance/.”

