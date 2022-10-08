Atlantis Loans Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,477.00 (ATL)

Atlantis Loans (ATL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Atlantis Loans has a market cap of $431,647.13 and approximately $9,477.00 worth of Atlantis Loans was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlantis Loans token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atlantis Loans has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.02 or 0.99996551 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022439 BTC.

About Atlantis Loans

Atlantis Loans (ATL) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2021. Atlantis Loans’ total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,132,440 tokens. The official website for Atlantis Loans is atlantis.loans. Atlantis Loans’ official Twitter account is @atlantis_loans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlantis Loans

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlantis Loans (ATL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Atlantis Loans has a current supply of 6,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Atlantis Loans is 0.19990315 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $334.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atlantis.loans/.”

