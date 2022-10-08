Atlas DEX Price Tops $0.0494 on Major Exchanges (ATS)

Atlas DEX (ATS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Atlas DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas DEX has a total market capitalization of $535,614.24 and approximately $133,228.00 worth of Atlas DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atlas DEX has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Atlas DEX Profile

Atlas DEX’s genesis date was January 24th, 2022. Atlas DEX’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,837,536 tokens. Atlas DEX’s official website is atlasdex.finance. The official message board for Atlas DEX is atlasdex.medium.com. Atlas DEX’s official Twitter account is @atlas_dex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atlas DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlas DEX (ATS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Atlas DEX has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Atlas DEX is 0.050303 USD and is up 8.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $239,778.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atlasdex.finance.”

