Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.27 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.43 or 0.00022678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001842 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.01623281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CRYPTO:ATM) is a Proof of Authority token that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2019. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,771,818 tokens. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 2,771,818 in circulation. The last known price of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is 4.4256042 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,975,376.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atletico De Madrid Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atletico De Madrid Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

