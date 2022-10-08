AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:T opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

