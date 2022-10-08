Attrace Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $901,576.94 (ATTR)

Attrace (ATTR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Attrace has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Attrace token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Attrace has a market cap of $901,576.94 and $39,863.00 worth of Attrace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Attrace Token Profile

Attrace launched on May 14th, 2021. Attrace’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,228,643 tokens. Attrace’s official message board is attrace.medium.com. Attrace’s official Twitter account is @attracenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Attrace is attrace.com. The Reddit community for Attrace is https://reddit.com/r/attrace and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Attrace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Attrace (ATTR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Attrace has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Attrace is 0.00196675 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $138.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://attrace.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attrace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attrace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attrace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

