Aurigami 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.30 Million (PLY)

Aurigami (PLY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Aurigami token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aurigami has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Aurigami has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Aurigami was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aurigami

Aurigami launched on March 28th, 2022. Aurigami’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,179,085,645 tokens. Aurigami’s official Twitter account is @aurigami_ply and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurigami’s official message board is medium.com/aurigami. The official website for Aurigami is www.aurigami.finance.

Buying and Selling Aurigami

According to CryptoCompare, "Aurigami (PLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aurigami has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,356,758,828.759034 in circulation. The last known price of Aurigami is 0.0012118 USD and is down -7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $662,344.90 traded over the last 24 hours.

