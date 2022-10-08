Aurigami Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (PLY)

Aurigami (PLY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Aurigami has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurigami has a market cap of $1.54 million and $2.30 million worth of Aurigami was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurigami token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurigami alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Aurigami Profile

Aurigami launched on March 28th, 2022. Aurigami’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,179,085,645 tokens. Aurigami’s official website is www.aurigami.finance. The official message board for Aurigami is medium.com/aurigami. Aurigami’s official Twitter account is @aurigami_ply and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aurigami Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurigami (PLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aurigami has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,356,758,828.759034 in circulation. The last known price of Aurigami is 0.0012118 USD and is down -7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $662,344.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aurigami.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurigami directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurigami should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurigami using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurigami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurigami and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.