Aurory (AURY) Price Hits $1.24 on Exchanges

Aurory (AURY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Aurory has a total market capitalization of $13.69 million and $1.01 million worth of Aurory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aurory has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aurory token can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00006383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aurory

Aurory was first traded on October 19th, 2021. Aurory’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Aurory’s official message board is aurory.substack.com. The official website for Aurory is aurory.io. Aurory’s official Twitter account is @auroryproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aurory Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurory (AURY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aurory has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,600,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aurory is 1.24049703 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $814,482.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aurory.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

