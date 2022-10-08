Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIAGY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aurubis from €87.00 ($88.78) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aurubis from €95.00 ($96.94) to €84.00 ($85.71) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a €75.00 ($76.53) target price for the company.

Aurubis Price Performance

OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.50.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

