Autobahn Network Reaches One Day Volume of $11,207.00 (TXL)

Autobahn Network (TXL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Autobahn Network has a market capitalization of $733,100.16 and approximately $11,207.00 worth of Autobahn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autobahn Network has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Autobahn Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autobahn Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.26 or 0.99999005 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002162 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00053533 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063616 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022302 BTC.

Autobahn Network Token Profile

Autobahn Network is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. Autobahn Network’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 tokens. The official website for Autobahn Network is autobahn.network. Autobahn Network’s official message board is medium.com/autobahnnetwork. Autobahn Network’s official Twitter account is @autobahnnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autobahn Network is https://reddit.com/r/tixl.

Buying and Selling Autobahn Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Autobahn Network (TXL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autobahn Network has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 67,070,792.63255125 in circulation. The last known price of Autobahn Network is 0.01147087 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $497.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://autobahn.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autobahn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autobahn Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autobahn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autobahn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autobahn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.