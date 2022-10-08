AutoCrypto (AU) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week

AutoCrypto (AU) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One AutoCrypto token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AutoCrypto has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AutoCrypto has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $11,064.00 worth of AutoCrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AutoCrypto Profile

AutoCrypto is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2021. AutoCrypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,333,687 tokens. AutoCrypto’s official Twitter account is @autocrypto_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AutoCrypto is autocryptofinance.gitbook.io/autocrypto. The official website for AutoCrypto is autocrypto.ai. The Reddit community for AutoCrypto is https://reddit.com/r/autocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AutoCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoCrypto (AU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AutoCrypto has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AutoCrypto is 0.01489751 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $260.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://autocrypto.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AutoCrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AutoCrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AutoCrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

