Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Trimmed by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,772,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.2% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 5.4 %

Autodesk stock opened at $194.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $7,178,020. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

