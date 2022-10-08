Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,014 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 310,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $87,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $71,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,020 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

