Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Avid Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of AVID stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.25. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $97.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 600.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

