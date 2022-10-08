AXIS Token Price Hits $0.0111 on Exchanges (AXIS)

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One AXIS Token token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $61.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,522.83 or 0.99998744 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002050 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00053014 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005044 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,542,354 tokens. The official website for AXIS Token is axistoken.io. The official message board for AXIS Token is laneaxis.medium.com. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @laneaxisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “AXIS Token (AXIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. AXIS Token has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 320,303,188.40289 in circulation. The last known price of AXIS Token is 0.01117883 USD and is down -28.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $181.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axistoken.io/.”

