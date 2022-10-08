Axl Inu Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $301,212.00 (AXL)

Axl Inu (AXL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Axl Inu has a total market capitalization of $399,276.65 and approximately $301,212.00 worth of Axl Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axl Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axl Inu has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axl Inu Profile

Axl Inu’s launch date was December 29th, 2021. Axl Inu’s total supply is 70,352,764,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,852,764,893 tokens. The Reddit community for Axl Inu is https://reddit.com/r/axltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axl Inu’s official website is www.axltoken.com. Axl Inu’s official message board is axltoken.medium.com. Axl Inu’s official Twitter account is @axltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axl Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Axl Inu (AXL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axl Inu has a current supply of 70,352,764,893 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Axl Inu is 0.0000443 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,961.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.axltoken.com/.”

