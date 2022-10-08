AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Trading 4.5% Higher

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.11. 48,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,768,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AZEK to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

AZEK Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in AZEK by 37.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.0% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

