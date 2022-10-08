B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 29 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,554,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

