Baader Bank Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DUE stock opened at €23.30 ($23.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €22.70 and a 200-day moving average of €24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €42.60 ($43.47).

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

