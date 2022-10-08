BABB (BAX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BABB (BAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, BABB has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. BABB has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $54,376.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BABB token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BABB

BABB’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,853,700,000 tokens. The official message board for BABB is medium.com/@babb. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB (BAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BABB has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 49,853,700,000.003334 in circulation. The last known price of BABB is 0.0000499 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $59,336.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://getbabb.com/.”

