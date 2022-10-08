Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 20,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.