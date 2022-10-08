Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.19.

Shares of BLDP opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

