Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.19.
Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of BLDP opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.