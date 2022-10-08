Banana Index Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BANDEX)

Banana Index (BANDEX) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Banana Index token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Index has a market cap of $796,391.27 and approximately $92,614.00 worth of Banana Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banana Index has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Banana Index Token Profile

Banana Index launched on April 26th, 2022. Banana Index’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Banana Index’s official website is www.bananataskforceape.com. Banana Index’s official Twitter account is @bananatfa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banana Index Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Index (BANDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Index has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Index is 0.00000058 USD and is up 8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $43,805.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bananataskforceape.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

