Banana Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.72 Million (BANANA)

Banana (BANANA) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Banana has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $23,280.00 worth of Banana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banana has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Banana token can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00004390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001829 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.01619768 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Banana Profile

Banana (CRYPTO:BANANA) is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2021. Banana’s total supply is 4,347,932 tokens. Banana’s official Twitter account is @cyberkongz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banana’s official website is www.cyberkongz.com. The official message board for Banana is cyberkongz.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Banana

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana has a current supply of 4,347,932 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Banana is 0.88353192 USD and is down -11.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18,205.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cyberkongz.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana using one of the exchanges listed above.

