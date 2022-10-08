Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Banana Task Force Ape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Banana Task Force Ape has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Banana Task Force Ape has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $12,243.00 worth of Banana Task Force Ape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banana Task Force Ape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Banana Task Force Ape

Banana Task Force Ape launched on April 3rd, 2022. Banana Task Force Ape’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Banana Task Force Ape is medium.com/@bananatfa. Banana Task Force Ape’s official Twitter account is @bananatfa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banana Task Force Ape’s official website is www.bananataskforceape.com.

Banana Task Force Ape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Task Force Ape has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Task Force Ape is 0.0000013 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,199.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bananataskforceape.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Task Force Ape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Task Force Ape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Task Force Ape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Task Force Ape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Task Force Ape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.