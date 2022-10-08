Banana Task Force Ape Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,243.00 (BTFA)

Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Banana Task Force Ape has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $12,243.00 worth of Banana Task Force Ape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banana Task Force Ape has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Banana Task Force Ape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banana Task Force Ape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009832 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Banana Task Force Ape Profile

Banana Task Force Ape’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2022. Banana Task Force Ape’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Banana Task Force Ape’s official Twitter account is @bananatfa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banana Task Force Ape’s official website is www.bananataskforceape.com. Banana Task Force Ape’s official message board is medium.com/@bananatfa.

Banana Task Force Ape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Task Force Ape has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Task Force Ape is 0.0000013 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,199.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bananataskforceape.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Task Force Ape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Task Force Ape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Task Force Ape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Task Force Ape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Task Force Ape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.