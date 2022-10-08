Bank of America Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
