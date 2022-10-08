Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.79.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

