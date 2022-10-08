Bankless BED Index (BED) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,510.00

Bankless BED Index (BED) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Bankless BED Index has a market cap of $1.54 million and $9,510.00 worth of Bankless BED Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bankless BED Index has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Bankless BED Index token can currently be bought for $50.58 or 0.00258045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bankless BED Index Profile

Bankless BED Index launched on July 11th, 2021. Bankless BED Index’s total supply is 30,382 tokens. Bankless BED Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankless BED Index’s official website is www.indexcoop.com. The official message board for Bankless BED Index is medium.com/indexcoop.

Bankless BED Index Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bankless BED Index (BED) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bankless BED Index has a current supply of 30,382 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bankless BED Index is 50.5812691 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.indexcoop.com/.”

