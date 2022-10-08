Barclays Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €8.65 Price Target

Barclays set a €8.65 ($8.83) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, September 12th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €6.70 ($6.84) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.79 and a 200-day moving average of €9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €6.82 ($6.96) and a 52-week high of €16.07 ($16.39).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

