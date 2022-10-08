Barclays Lowers Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $75.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

