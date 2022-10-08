Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Barclays has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Barclays had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter worth $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.