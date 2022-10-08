Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 910 ($11.00) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 934 ($11.29).

PSON stock opened at GBX 904.40 ($10.93) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The company has a market capitalization of £6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 2,512.22. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 932.60 ($11.27). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 882.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 805.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

