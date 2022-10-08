Barclays Reiterates GBX 700 Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

LON BP.B opened at GBX 167 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 194.90 ($2.36). The company has a market capitalization of £33.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.35.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

